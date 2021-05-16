Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Brunswick has increased its dividend payment by 44.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Brunswick has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

NYSE:BC opened at $108.84 on Friday. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $44.96 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

