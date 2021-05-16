Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Brunswick reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BC stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,663. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $44.96 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.25. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

