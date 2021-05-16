Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $47.11 and last traded at $47.07, with a volume of 23220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,318.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $243,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 920,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.