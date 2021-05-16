Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE BAM opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,318.97 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

