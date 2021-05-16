Brokers Set Expectations for Custom Truck One Source, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Custom Truck One Source in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

