Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SFM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after acquiring an additional 415,192 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,775 shares of company stock worth $189,640. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

