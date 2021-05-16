Brokerages Set InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Price Target at $92.80

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

IDCC stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.04. The company had a trading volume of 123,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.69. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $51.71 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. InterDigital’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,210 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

