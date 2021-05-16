Brokerages Set IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target at $10.21

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

IBI Group stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. IBI Group has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

