Brokerages Set Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target at $14.20

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on HMPT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of HMPT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 190,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,187. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,271,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $930,000.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

