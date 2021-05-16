Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT at $48.58

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.88.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.25 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. 271,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,167. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

