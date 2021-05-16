Brokerages Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target at $94.70

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,431.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $101.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,665. CSX has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

