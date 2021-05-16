Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) PT at $43.22

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

