Brokerages Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) PT at $31.75

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

ALT stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $497.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.51. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,465,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 495,943 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 1,397.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 242,535 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $2,809,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 193,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 166,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

