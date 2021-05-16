Brokerages Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Post $6.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.84. Intuit reported earnings of $4.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $417.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.32. Intuit has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $423.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

