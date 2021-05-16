Brokerages Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.09). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,295 shares of company stock worth $1,934,094. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRPT stock opened at $171.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,561.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

