Brokerages Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post $2.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.15 and the lowest is $1.78. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,326.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $10.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $13.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.48.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

