Brokerages Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.51 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $67.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

