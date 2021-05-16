Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce $43.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.51 million and the highest is $43.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $45.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $174.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.49 million to $175.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $179.86 million, with estimates ranging from $179.17 million to $180.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

TCPC opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $827.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

