Brokerages Expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Brokerages predict that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. Allegion reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Allegion by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.25. 500,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,722. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion has a 52-week low of $92.04 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

