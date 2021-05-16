Brokerages Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock worth $54,089,913 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $4,870,777,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 61.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,631,000 after buying an additional 1,549,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after buying an additional 1,113,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software stock traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,213,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,544. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.21. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

