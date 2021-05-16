Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will announce earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.51) to ($4.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

TPTX stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. 372,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,194. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $107.68. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

