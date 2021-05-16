Brokerages Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $648.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to announce sales of $648.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $592.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $705.34 million. The Boston Beer reported sales of $452.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Boston Beer.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,238.36.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,444,889. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,619,000 after buying an additional 111,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after buying an additional 87,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,996,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAM traded up $41.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,108.42. The stock had a trading volume of 107,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,750. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,204.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,056.22. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $493.66 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.