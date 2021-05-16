Brokerages Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report $457.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $454.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $460.00 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $301.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $273,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,671.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 925,000 shares of company stock worth $4,028,000 over the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $17,328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $5,015,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $4,633,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 4,948,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,803,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.