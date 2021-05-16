Brokerages Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post sales of $475.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $435.40 million. Hilltop posted sales of $572.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,984,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,028.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.76. 541,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

