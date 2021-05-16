Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Post -$1.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.80) and the highest is ($1.24). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of ($3.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($5.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.32) to ($3.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $27.20. 35,569,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,239,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.