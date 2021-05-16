Brokerages Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post $4.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.37 and the lowest is $4.15. Biogen posted earnings per share of $10.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.83 to $21.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $20.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.31 to $27.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

BIIB stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.21. The company had a trading volume of 990,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,697. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

