Brokerages Anticipate Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is ($0.13). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of AY opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

