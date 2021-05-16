Brokerages Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Associated Banc posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,783 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.