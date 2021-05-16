Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.73 million.

Shares of BWEN opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $80.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWEN shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut Broadwind from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadwind has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.67.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

