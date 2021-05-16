BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Shares of RE opened at $271.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.35 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

