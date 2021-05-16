BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunrun by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 4.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,418,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,035 shares of company stock worth $16,935,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $41.42 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,035.76 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.41.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

