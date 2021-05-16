BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 24.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,269.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

