bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bpost SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.24. bpost SA/NV has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

