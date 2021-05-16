BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Purchased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of BP Midstream Partners worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BPMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. On average, research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.