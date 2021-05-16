Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$248.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$251.10.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$212.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$184.84 and a one year high of C$245.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$221.10.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

