Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $66,528.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,236,250.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $842,109. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $4,926,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.93, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.