Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC restated a na rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.82.

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$4.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.99 and a 1-year high of C$4.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

