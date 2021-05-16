Bob’s Repair Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,088.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $7,088.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

