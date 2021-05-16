BMO Capital Markets Lowers Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to $53.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DYNDF. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dye & Durham has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

