BMO Capital Markets Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to $25.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INGXF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.52. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

