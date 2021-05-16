BMO Capital Markets Boosts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$12.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.19.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$11.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.59. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$7.43 and a 1-year high of C$12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$544.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner bought 49,869 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 125,384 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Insiders have purchased 175,255 shares of company stock worth $1,876,984 over the last quarter.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

