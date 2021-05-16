Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IGV opened at $342.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.27 and a 200 day moving average of $349.02. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

