Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.18 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.