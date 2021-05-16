Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 201 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.59 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

