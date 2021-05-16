Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 185 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after acquiring an additional 295,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after buying an additional 207,865 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $409.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

