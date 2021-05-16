Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE:APRN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. 568,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,727. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski bought 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $75,328.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,370.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Huebner bought 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,025.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $170,638.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

