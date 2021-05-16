Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Up 7%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.06. Approximately 17,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,180,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLNK shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Blink Charging by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 140,671 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 514.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after buying an additional 606,063 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

