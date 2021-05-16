Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.160-2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKI. Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.31.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE:BKI traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.