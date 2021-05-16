BitcoinHD (BHD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.95 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $23.62 million and $4.95 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $3.88 or 0.00007951 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00091659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.00510126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00232519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004903 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $583.27 or 0.01194174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00041708 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

