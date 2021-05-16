Bitball Treasure Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.14 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $28.14 million and approximately $328,893.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $62.54 or 0.00128474 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

